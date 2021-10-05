Waterlogged Lillian neighborhood searching for answers

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Water, water everywhere you look on Faircloth Lane, a crooked little road with a big problem.

“The problem is there is no place for the water to go,” says Gary French, who has lived here since 2008. His house is literally surrounded by water. He says it wasn’t always like this. “When they elevated this road that created some kind of landlock so the water doesn’t go out.”

More than a dozen folks have built their homes and their lives here.







“It’s coming from everywhere,” said Jeff Steward, who has lived here since 2007. “If it rains consistently for two to three hours we’re going to get this every time.”

Homeowners have gone to the county for help, where they say they were told a plan is in the works. “They have to dig a ditch that goes out to the Lillian swamp to let this water get out. Right now, I am the Lillian swamp,” Steward said.

For folks like Steward, any solution may be too late. “We love the area but we can’t keep living like this. I got a mind to want to move now. It’s so discouraging,” Steward said.