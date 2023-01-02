ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)– In September 2020, Hurricane Sally slammed the Gulf Coast causing widespread damage including to the Waterfront Park Pier in Orange Beach. More than two years after the storm, the pier has been reopened.

Duane McDonough is an Orange Beach resident who said the city was devastated when Hurricane Sally took out the pier.

“I think it looks great,” said McDonough. “They did a beautiful job on it.”

Those who used to visit the pier frequently tell WKRG News 5 they are thrilled to be able to come back.

Phoenix Dial, another Orange Beach resident, said he grew up fishing and hanging out on the pier and was sad to see it closed down for so long.

“I am excited, I actually used to go here, when I was little, when it was old and brown and crusty, and now look at it, it’s beautiful,” said Dial.

The pier was destroyed exactly 20 years after being built in 2000. The new pier is almost an exact replica of the original, but with a few added touches.

The pier now has a fortified roof made of tin which is meant to withstand the storms we are too accustomed to here on the Gulf Coast. Those who WKRG spoke with tell News 5 they like the new look.

Nathan Parker, also an Orange Beach resident, said the added touches make it even better.

“It’s a nice area, but I feel like now that it’s reopen, it’s better than ever” Parker said.

Waterfront Pier is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m..