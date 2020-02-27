Water shut off for some Fairhope residents while repairs are being made

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fairhope residents living near Pecan Avenue and Twin Beech Road may notice a lack of water Thursday morning. Crews will be repairing a water main at the intersection of Pecan and Section Street.

Residents can expect the water to be shut off starting at 7 a.m. It should take about 4-5 hours for the work to be completed.

