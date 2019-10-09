Water sample results are back following sewage spill

Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Baykeeper says the water sample testing has come back and the results don’t show large amounts of bacteria in Fish River.

E. coli EPA swimming threshold is 235 /100ml.

Results are:

County Rd 64 – 262 MPN/100mL
Highway 104 – 160MPN/100mL
Bohemian Park (CR 48) 170 MPN/100 mL
County Rd 32 134 MPN/100mL

News 5 first reported the sewage spill Monday afternoon. We’re told the spill happened in Loxley near County Road 64 Sunday night into Monday morning.

We spoke with Mobile Baykeeper officials Tuesday about the spill.

Officials tell us to play it safe until the weekend because there could be “pools” of bacteria in areas of the river.

