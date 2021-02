UPDATE 7:30 AM An official with the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency says all the spots for Tuesday's vaccine clinic have been filled today. They have a limited supply today. There are only 300 first doses available today and 200 2nd doses. All spots were filled before they began giving doses. Cars are counted as people get in line and the cutoff was reached early. Officials say it's too late to get in line today and people should try again in one week.

ORIGINAL STORY: FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) -- Long lines are expected this morning for the second week of vaccination clinics at OWA in Foley. There are several changes compared to last week. Last week we saw hundreds lining up before the first shot was even given.