Water outage in Daphne due to main break

Baldwin County

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews are on the scene of a water main break on the Eastern Shore. Daphne Utilities reporting a water main break on Highway 98 near Walgreens.

Crews expect to turn off the water in that area while repairs are being made.

