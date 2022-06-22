Riviera Utilities says they are working to repair a water main break on County Road 12 affecting customers in Southwest Foley this morning.

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Riviera Utilities says they are working to repair a water main break on County Road 12 affecting customers in Southwest Foley this morning.

In a Facebook post at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Riviera Utilities urged residents who are affected by the break to “call 811 before you dig and to not damage utility lines once they’ve been located.”

“Protecting our infrastructure is vital during summer months as systems work hard to keep up with demand,” said Riviera Utilities.

In a response to a Facebook comment at around 11:15 a.m., the company says they have begun turning the water back on in phases and once the issue is restored, the last phase will begin. Riviera Utilities says, “they are working on it now,” and is hopeful of returning back to normal in a couple of hours.