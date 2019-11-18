Water main break early Monday in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Utilities are working on a water main break near Main Street and Thompson Lane. Crews were on scene early Monday morning.
We’re told water will be turned off during the repair, which should take about 3-4 hours.
