WATCH: Virtual Presidential Debate? What locals think

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — When big news happens – we want to hear from you. So Fridays on WKRG News 5 at 4, we take hot topics to locals.
This week’s topic: Do you like/agree with the idea of a virtual presidential debate? It’s been a point of contention. See the video for responses we got as we took the question to people in downtown Fairhope.
LATEST STORIES:
- Deputies rescue ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ after Hurricane Sally
- Week 5 Preview: Chargers vs. Saints
- Baldwin County landfill employees help woman find lost purse
- ECSO honors employees who rescued more than 100 residents during Sally
- Mom shocked ‘sociopath’ boyfriend was torturing 2-year-old in werewolf mask