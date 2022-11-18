FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown Fairhope draws visitors all year long, and the annual lighting of the trees is one of the city’s highlight events.

Thousands traveled from around the area to see the trees in downtown Fairhope burn bright on Nov. 17. It’s a festive occasion, with Christmas carols from the Eastern Shore Choral Society and music from the Fairhope High School Band.

A lot of work goes into this seasonal celebration. Crews were busy installing lights in early October. Now downtown Fairhope is a winter wonderland, with more than a million lights decorating the trees, said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

Fairhope is proud of its brilliant holiday display. The lights stay through March, giving locals and visitors alike ample time to explore under this southern winter wonderland.