WATCH: Spanish Fort Memorial Day tribute

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery held the Memorial Day tribute differently this year. Like so many tributes around the country, this was held online. Admiral W. Kent Davis, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, was the guest speaker at the tribute.
See the full Memorial Day tribute video below:
