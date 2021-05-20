WATCH: Person steals gun left in go-kart in Gulf Shores, police investigating

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Police Department is working to identify to “young men” seen in this video.

Investigators say one of them found a firearm in a go-kart at The Track and did not tell anyone.

Surveillance video then shows him show the gun to someone else he’s with, who takes the firearm and walks away.

Police say the weapon lost was someone’s concealed carry firearm.

According to The Track’s website, concealed weapons are not allowed on park property.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Mike Hoguet at 251-968-9841.