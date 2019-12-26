WATCH: Man breaks through SUV window, steals bag

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Police Department says a man stole a small duffel bag from an SUV in a parking lot.

They’re looking for the man seen in the video with a dark-colored hoodie who pulled into the parking lot in a black Ford Focus with a temporary tag on the back window.

Police say the suspect is seen in the video entering the pickup truck, which appears to be unlocked, and rummaging inside.

Police say he then smashed through the passenger side window of an SUV parked in the lot, and stole a duffel bag.

Law enforcement across Baldwin County continue to remind drivers to lock their cars – and not leave valuables, bags, or purses in your car – especially if they are visible to passersby.

This appears to take place at one of the boat launches under the bridge.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Michael Hoguet at (251) 968-9841.

