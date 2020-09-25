WATCH: Locals thank out-of-town power crews for help with Hurricane Sally

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Monica Willis wanted to make sure the crews leaving Lower Alabama this weekend knew how much they were appreciated, so she got a group to hold signs and wave flags on County Road 20 in Foley as the crews went back to their home base at OWA.

Watch the video for cheering, honks and heartfelt messages.

