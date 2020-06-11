WATCH: Alabama Congressman Bradley Byrne endorses Jerry Carl for U.S. Congress seat

UPDATE (10:01 AM) — Congressman Byrne endorses Jerry Carl for U.S. Congress seat.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bradley Byrne, Alabama Congressman is holding a press conference Thursday morning in Daphne.

During this conference, he plans to make a major political announcement.

