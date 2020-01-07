WATCH: How to navigate Diverging Diamond

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) — Lane closures on Highway 181 began Monday as construction is underway on Alabama’s first Diverging Diamond. About an hour west, people have been driving through a Diverging Diamond for several years. The unique traffic pattern was constructed in D’Iberville, Mississippi in 2015.

Mississippi’s Department of Transportation decided to construct the new traffic pattern after a large shopping complex built just off I-10 started to bring more people to the area regularly.

If you’re coming off the Interstate you yield either way you go. If you’re going left, it feels strange because you’re driving on the wrong side of the road. If you continue to go straight, you’ll cross over at a stoplight and get back on the right side of the road. With just two lights and more yields, the Diverging Diamond reduces the amount of wait time drivers have.

South Mississippi officials say the Diamond has made traffic flow more smoothly through the heavily traveled area. That’s the hope for the new traffic pattern on Highway 181 in Malbis.

