WATCH: Gulf Shores High School principal sings parody duet with husband to welcome faculty

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores High School Principal Cindy Veazey and her husband, Jimmy, welcomed back faculty members Thursday by singing a COVID-19 parody song based on Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s “Islands in the Stream.” Watch the video above.

