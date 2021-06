ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey (R–AL) breaks ground on a new boat launch on the Intracoastal Waterway in Baldwin County.

The Launch at ICW will sit on 47 acres with more than 1,700 feet of waterfront, six boat launches, boat and car parking, as well as other amenities such as walking trails, bridges and fishing piers.

The state of Alabama will provide $10 million in GOMESA funding to the project, and Baldwin County is giving $6.9 million.