WATCH: Fairhope business owner’s plea to get vaccinated from ICU bed

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — While struggling to breathe, the owner of Wildflowers Floral Design makes a heartbreaking plea on her business Instagram page encouraging others to get vaccinated.

“I am in I.C.U. at Thomas Hospital,” uttered Stephanie Easterling through a breathing apparatus. In the recorded video, she explains she is on oxygen. “It’s extremely overwhelming, communicating, so isolating. I love you guys so much. Get vaccinated. None of this is worth it. Just get vaccinated. It’s so scary,” said Easterling.

Since posting the video, Stephanie was moved Wednesday night to UAB Hospital.

