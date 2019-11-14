ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – A coyote was spotted on the beach in Baldwin County early Thursday morning. Tim Ingram shared this video with us.
The video and photos were taken from a balcony at Phoenix West 2 in Orange Beach.
Experts say don’t run from a coyote, but rather make a lot of noise and commotion to scare them off.
LATEST STORIES:
- Denver to pay $300K to pilot wrongfully arrested for being naked in airport hotel
- Motorola to release classic Razr phone with foldable screen in January
- WATCH: Coyote walking down beach in Baldwin County
- Grand Hotel to Honor 60-Year Associate with Oak Tree Planting
- 38-year-old man awarded $2 million after botched circumcision at Iowa Clinic