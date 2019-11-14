WATCH: Coyote walking down beach in Baldwin County

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – A coyote was spotted on the beach in Baldwin County early Thursday morning. Tim Ingram shared this video with us.

The video and photos were taken from a balcony at Phoenix West 2 in Orange Beach.

Experts say don’t run from a coyote, but rather make a lot of noise and commotion to scare them off.

