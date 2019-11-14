WATCH: Coyote walking down beach in Baldwin County

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – A coyote was spotted on the beach in Baldwin County early Thursday morning. Tim Ingram shared this video with us.

The video and photos were taken from a balcony at Phoenix West 2 in Orange Beach.

Experts say don’t run from a coyote, but rather make a lot of noise and commotion to scare them off.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories