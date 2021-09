SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Fire Rescue and Spanish Fort firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at the Eastern Shore Centre Wednesday afternoon just before 1 p.m.

WKRG News 5 viewers say a car was on fire in the parking lot for several minutes before fire crews arrived on scene.

Video shows the flames taking over the car completely. No one was injured.

We do not at this time know the cause of the fire.