WATCH: Bird’s eye view of Daphne High School Graduation

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) Mobile Baykeeper was back in Perdido Bay Monday, taking more water samples for testing. "We want to try to figure out for sure is this something they need to be concerned about? Is it a temporary issue and if there is a source that is causing this, where is it, what is it, how do we stop it," says Cade Kistler, program director for the environmental group.

Results of samples taken Friday showed algae in the water and on the shore loaded with fecal matter. "There is a lot of suspicion this is related to an algae bloom. There could be other sources as well so we really wanted to dig in and look more closely," says Kistler.