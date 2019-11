BAY MINETTE, Ala (WKRG) — Off duty police officers in Bay Minette formed a team Thursday for the annual Baldwin County High School dodgeball tournament.

The school hosts the fundraiser tournament each year to help benefit the school’s Future Farmers of America program.

A student tells us the match between the officers and students came down to the wire, until the last officer standing, Officer Jeff Weaver, was ultimately taken down by the students.