Warrant out for man accused of taking money for contracting job, not doing work

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are searching for Joey Kendrick, 38, who investigators believe scammed a woman out of $4,200, claiming he would fix her roof following damage it sustained during Hurricane Sally.

“It’s unfortunate that every time we get a storm that comes, we know we get an influx of contractors — a lot are legit business owners trying to do the right thing,” said Chief John Barber. “But we also get some that try to take advantage of the situation because it’s a lot more work than people are available to do so.”

In this case, the victim paid Kendrick $4,200 upfront. The project was $6,000 in total. Kendrick reportedly said he needed the initial payment for supplies. The victim said he then kept making up excuses for why he couldn’t get the job done.

“Every week it was something,” Dorothy Allen said. “It was either he’s having to find a truck, he can’t get the shingles, he was late doing a job, it ran. Every week he’d say he’d do it on Monday.”

She eventually reported it to police. Barber said detectives were able to get in touch with Kendrick, who told them he’d give the money back.

“He even set a date,” Barber said. But Kendrick never followed through.

“People should be very, very careful, and really know who they’re getting,” Allen said. “I thought I was getting someone that was gonna be honorable and do the job.”