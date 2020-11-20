Warm heart, cold nose now working in Baldwin County D.A.’s office

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Meet Platano, Plattie for short, a two-year-old black lab/golden retriever mix with a cold nose and a warm heart.

He is also the newest member of the Baldwin County D.A.’s office. His job is to help crime victims, especially children. “He just relieves anxiety. This is his job to be calm and behave appropriately with the victims to get them through this process,” says Brandilyn Lascari

Lascari is a Victims Services Advocate and also Plattie’s handler. She had to go through almost as much training as he did. “He’s a certified facility dog. He was actually born and raised in California. He went to Texas for training where I also went for training to be matched with him.”

Plattie just finished his first trial and was right there with two young victims as they testified. “He was on the stand for about two and a half hours and he just laid there which is his job to just be there for them to get them through their testimony.”

District Attorney Bob Wilters says Plattie is a 50 thousand dollar dog that came to his office through Canine Companions free of charge. “He’s a good dog and a tremendous asset to this office and we are very glad to have him.”

A dog with a purpose offering healing and comfort in and outside of a courtroom.

