FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s a certain dedication to the Walking School Bus. For the first time, they had rain on the first day of school this past Wednesday.

This was a video posted by Olivia Autrey. She shows us the final leg of the walk. Despite the rain, they had a good turnout of dozens of kids. The Walking School Bus helps gather kids and chaperones at one end of Fairhope and a line of kids is safely ushered to the nearby elementary school. People turnout despite the weather. Even on bitterly cold days they still have families show up to walk to school.