SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — They’re walking for a good cause in Spanish Fort. Dozens of people gathered for the first “Walk with Mom” at Spanish Fort Middle School Saturday morning. The walk is in honor of former choir director Jennifer Fyock. She died in late 2020 from heart complications. Family and friends say Mrs. Fyock put everything she had into connecting with kids.

“Her choir program had more than doubled in size and kids loved it and they wanted to be a part of it because they loved her and it was all about the love she showed to them, she talked to them and she didn’t just do that here but she was that way in the community,” said Spanish Fort Middle School Principal Leslie Wheeler. The walk raises money for the American Heart Association and a fine arts scholarship for a high school senior in Mrs. Fyock’s name. They intend on making this a yearly tradition.