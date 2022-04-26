SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — They’re walking for a good cause in Spanish Fort this weekend. A “Walk with Mom” is dedicated to the memory of Spanish Fort Middle School’s former choir director. In November 2020 Mrs. Jennifer Fyock passed away due to heart complications.

“Many students benefitted from her talents and grace. She is missed by everyone at Spanish Fort Middle School and the Spanish Fort community,” wrote Principal Leslie Wheeler. This weekend the school is hosting a walk to raise money for the American Heart Association and a fine arts scholarship for a high school senior in Mrs. Fyock’s name.

“Walk with Mom” is scheduled for Saturday, April 30 starting at 9 am. They hope to have 200 walkers participate.