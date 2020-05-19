Wahlburgers looking to Pensacola after Foley location closes at OWA

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Wahlburgers confirmed they have permanently closed their OWA restaurant location in Foley effective immediately. We learned on Monday the company was closing the location due to the COVID-19 impact. A company spokesperson told News 5 on Tuesday they are looking to open a location in Pensacola once a building has been secured.

“While we are deeply saddened that we had to close the doors at Wahlburgers OWA, we are very excited about opening in Huntsville, Alabama in the fall. We are also actively searching for new locations including one in nearby Pensacola,” said Gina Buell, Wahlburgers franchisee.

A date has not been given as to when a Pensacola location could open, but a company spokesperson tells News 5 they are looking forward to catering to their former guests in Foley since the proposed location would be close by.

LATEST STORIES: