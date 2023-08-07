ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – The state of Alabama has claimed yet another national title, but this time it’s not in football.

Alabama Chef Brody Olive of Voyagers at Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach emerged victorious over his 11 competitors to be named King of American Seafood of the 19th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off on Saturday in New Orleans. With the title, Olive was also awarded $2,500.

The last time the state of Alabama won the title was in 2011 when Chef Jim Smith won the cook-off.

“Having the national seafood title return to Alabama is something we are immensely proud of, and we are thrilled for Chef Olive and his team for their innovative approach to this dish,” Alabama Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship said. “The fact that he integrated what are otherwise underrepresented Gulf species is even more impressive. We hope this win encourages others to think differently about what is not only consumable — but also enjoyable — moving forward.”

Olive claimed the crown with the same dish he made for the 8th Annual Alabama Seafood Cook-Off qualifier alongside his assistant chef Luis Silvestrie in June where they also won. The winning dish is called “Fishing on the Rocks, The Jetties at Perdido Pass.”

The dish includes gaff-top catfish smoked over scrub oak coal, flash-fried mole crabs and gulf shrimp horseradish cream, pickled purslane and smoked paprika coral tuile. The dish impressed due to its “representation of underrepresented Gulf seafood species.”

“Chef Olive’s win helps to further showcase what we have long known: the Alabama Gulf is among the greatest locations worldwide for seafood options and for fresh, exciting and delicious ways to prepare it,” Blankenship said.