POINT CLEAR, Ala. (WKRG) – There’s only one week left to vote in the USA TODAY poll of favorite historic hotels. Currently, the Grand Hotel is #4 out of the top 20.

To vote for the Queen of Southern Resorts in the USA TODAY poll, click here: http://bit.ly/2JHTxGZ

You can vote once per day on a single device through Monday, July 29th at 11 a.m.