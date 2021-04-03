Volunteers prepare Blakeley for large Civil War reenactment

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2020 Civil War reenactments were another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic. Volunteers were busy in Baldwin County Saturday getting the battlefield ready for an event that could be bigger than ever next week at Blakely State Park.

“It’s a great outside space for Spanish Fort and Baldwin County there’s not a lot of space like this,” said volunteer Billy Roach. It’s just one week before Civil War reenactors and spectators come for the Battle of Fort Blakely.

“The Battle of Fort Blakeley was the largest open field charge in the state of Alabama in the Civil War you’ve got about 20,000 people that were involved. We like to help people understand what that looked like what it sounded like, it gives the Gulf Coast a powerful connection to that national cataclysm and it helps you understand what that war looked like,” said Director of Historic Blakeley State Park Mike Bunn. This will be the first battle reenactment in more than a year next week. Organizers say they’re seeing more interest than usual for 2021.

“I do know that we will have several hundred reenactors it will be one of the largest events of its type in several years because so many other regional events have either been canceled or postponed we are one of the few that’s still going so we’re going to have a lot of reenactors that are looking for a place to interact with the public,” said Bunn. Last year’s observance was canceled as it fell during the first wave of COVID lockdowns. This year they stand out with more interest in Blakely than in recent memory for the battle’s 156th anniversary. The Civil war reenactment will be Saturday, April 10th in Spanish Fort, for more information click here.