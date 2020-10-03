Volunteers needed for Silverhill Elementary cleanup Saturday

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s still a lot of work left to do following Hurricane Sally. Members of the PTA at Silverhill Elementary are asking volunteers to come out Saturday morning for a cleanup day at Silverhill Elementary. It starts at 8 Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook event post “This is a great opportunity to help our children learn the power of giving back and making a difference within their community. Many hands make light work! 👍🏻

Middle & high school students welcome to earn service hours.” More information on supplies and the event can be found here.