Volunteers needed for Silverhill Elementary cleanup Saturday

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s still a lot of work left to do following Hurricane Sally. Members of the PTA at Silverhill Elementary are asking volunteers to come out Saturday morning for a cleanup day at Silverhill Elementary. It starts at 8 Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook event post “This is a great opportunity to help our children learn the power of giving back and making a difference within their community. Many hands make light work! 👍🏻
Middle & high school students welcome to earn service hours.” More information on supplies and the event can be found here.

