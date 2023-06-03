SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A new building and a new sense of purpose. Those are some of the things motivating volunteers this week to build a new church in Baldwin County. The sound of hammers and nails echoes through the shell of this building–what will be the new sanctuary for Bible Baptist Church in Spanish Fort. This is the latest project for Mobile Baptist Builders, a group that helps coordinates a large group of volunteers to help build a church.

“Important to us because it’s important to have a building here. And these people could not be here if it wasn’t for volunteer workers,” said Mobile Baptist Builders Coordinator Burben Sullins. There are about 150 volunteers here this week for this project representing 14 states across the nation.

“I think all of these people have the same goal in mind. I think they want to they want to serve the Lord Jesus Christ, and I think they want to do it by serving other churches and serving other communities,” said Bible Baptist Church Pastor Richard Ullo. The group gathered Saturday morning for prayer and got to work, hauling their way to completion one wack at a time–some volunteers are here because their church was helped by the builders.

“The community across churches is important because it helps us see the big picture. It helps us be the hands and feet of Christ, you know, in a way that a lot of times you don’t get to,” said Luke Macri from Utica, New York. Others are here to connect with old friends or strengthen their spiritual journey.

“Sometimes it’s just humility. Sometimes, you know, I’m going through things in my life and it gives me an opportunity to connect with other Christians that have been through what I’ve been through,” said Duan Hogue from Ridge Spring South Carolina. He says he’s been volunteering to build churches for 20 years. The pastor here says their old building is 50 years old and they need the new sanctuary to continue moving their mission forward.