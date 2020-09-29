Volunteers clean up debris at Weeks Bay Reserve, trails still closed to the public

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Sally made landfall along the Gulf Coast, volunteers got together and worked to clear debris at Weeks Bay Reserve in Baldwin County.

The trails are still closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally until officials deem it safe for the public to use.

“We have, as you can see, a lot of small debris that needs to be picked up and cleared away,” said Angela Underwood, the Education Coordinator at Weeks Bay National Research Reserve.

Over a dozen people volunteered their time on Tuesday to help clear the debris.

State officials used saws to cut down large trees that were deemed hazardous.

There will be another volunteer clean up on Saturday, October 3 at Weeks Bay Reserve from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

