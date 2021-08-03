Volunteers chainsaw their way through Sally debris on Fish River

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Sally continues to leave its stain on Baldwin County. A small group of volunteers has received praise on social media for helping clear large tree debris from parts of Fish River.

It’s been the weekend fun for Fairhope Firefighter Jason Canarela that’s kept him out of the house.

“I get to hang out with my brothers and we’re doing something for a purpose. And we like the beer too,” said Jason Canarela.

He says their small group has made up to a half dozen trips down the river looking for spots that are either hard to get through or impossible to pass. It’s something he says they used to do once a year but with Hurricane Sally debris they’ve found whole trees in the river instead of just sticks and branches. He says they started posting their weekend work online and that led to people donating to their efforts.

“It’s important to the community, everyone comes here and swims and it’s hard to kayak down a really nice river when you can’t get through it,” said Canarela.

He’s hopeful, with one or two more trips, they’ll be able to finish the job through to Bohemian park in Fairhope.