Volunteer groups help with hurricane cleanup in Silverhill and beyond

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — As the cleanup from Hurricane Sally drags into its second week, volunteers from around the region are stepping in to help. The crack of large tree branches and the roar of chainsaws are familiar sounds in the storm clean-up world. For homeowners that need the help, it’s beautiful music.

“Just a blessing, such a blessing,” said homeowner Catherine Shelton. Her house sits at the edge of Silverhill just before the city limits of Robertsdale on Highway 104. Volunteers with the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster relief spent Saturday and Sunday clearing trees from her backyard. Between taking time off work and getting a crew together it’s a labor of love.

“Their praise and thanking the Lord for doing it,” said Ron Culberson with SBC Disaster Relief. Members of these non-profit groups say the biggest thing they can do is to just relieve the overall burden to these homeowners.

“[Sometimes] it feels like this is more than we can do ourselves and we’re here to make it feel less overwhelming, they’re trying to bring good into the world and we’re trying to add to it,” said Thomas Shurtz with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Members of the LDS were also in Silverhill helping clear giant fallen trees.

“These people that showed up are a blessing they knocked out in a few hours what would have taken me a month,” said homeowner Glenn Staub. These are just some of several teams around Baldwin County and the region. Groups will be rotating in and out for the next several weeks trying to meet as much of the need as they can. The need for help often exceeds the number of volunteer teams available. For more information on how to get help click here.