Volunteer firefighters in Baldwin County team up for additional training this week

BELFOREST, Ala. (WKRG) – This week volunteer firefighters from across Baldwin County are receiving extra training in Belforest.

The small community is quickly becoming one of Baldwin County’s fastest growing areas.

“Over the last few years we’ve experienced tremendous growth in commercial businesses as well as residential,” said Belforest Volunteer Fire Chief David Allen.

His team of 17 volunteer firefighters have a large area to cover with 18,000 residents living inside their jurisdiction. On top of that, a new K-6 school is opening later this year.

“They’re estimating about 1200 students after year 2. We’re ready for it and I think Belforest has shown that with the new ISO rating we just picked up which is a 4,” said Allen.

The ISO, or Insurance Services Office, rates fire departments across the country on a scale from 1 to 10. The lower the number the better the insurance rates are for the homeowner. This week the Alabama Fire College delivered their mobile training unit to the department as an added resource.

“It allows us to simulate a live fire environment for training our firefighters,” said Allen.

This week 25 volunteers have already participated in the simulation exercises, with more planned to participate Wednesday night. Chief Allen tells News 5 his group of firefighters met with Belforest Elementary School leaders Wednesday morning to finalize the school’s new fire safety plan, too.

He’s proud of the department’s new ISO rating and hopes to continue providing fast response times and service to his community.

