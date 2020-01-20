Volunteer fire department loses chief

RABUN, Ala. (WKRG) – Rabun Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own this week.

Chief Wendell Hall passed away over the weekend according to a Facebook post from the department.

”It is with broken heart the Rabun VFD shares the passing of Chief Wendell Hall. He has given his time and talent to the Rabun Community. Words is not enough to honor all he has done. To his family, you are all in our thoughts and prayers Arrangements will be announced soon,” the post read.

Hall has over 40 years of fire service.

LATEST STORIES: