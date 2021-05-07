Volleyball, art among weekend events in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — No excuses not to have something to do this weekend along the Gulf Coast including not one but two beach volleyball tournaments that are underway now and that’s not all.

On the beach in Gulf Shores, the cream of the crop in collegiate and youth beach volleyball.

450 youth teams from across the U.S. are competing at one end of the beach while at the other, the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships are underway with eight teams traveling from one end of the U.S. to the other to crown the best of the best.

Because of COVID restrictions, the general public will not be allowed in the stands. “It’s a little disappointing but we get it. Covid is a real thing and it’s still a problem,” says city spokesman Grant Brown.

The entire tournament will be broadcast by ESPN.











“It’s a super special festival and we love having it every year,” says Reide Irwin who has been volunteering at Art in the Park in Foley since she was 12. “The energy is great and everyone is excited to be doing it and I think it is going to be wonderful.”

The two day festival will hosts 75 artists and other vendors from near and far. Set up has already begun in downtown Foley in Heritage Park.

The juried art show opens to the public at 9 o’clock in the morning Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.