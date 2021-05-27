Visitors Bureau: Be patient, expect wait times at Baldwin beach businesses

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Vacation rentals are 80 percent booked in Baldwin County’s beach towns, according to the Alabama Gulf Coast CVB.

While that’s great for the economy, that will likely mean extended wait times at many businesses. Tourism officials say most restaurants and condo complexes are still trying to rebuild their workforces that dwindled during the pandemic.

At King Neptune’s, Asst. Manager Trishell Ricketts says they’re one of the lucky ones.

“They stuck with us right here through COVID through it all,” she said. “And that’s what we’re glad for. So like very other place around here that’s still low on staff or not enough staff, we’re on par with everybody.”

They’re ready for the Memorial Day crowds.

“We’re at full capacity now we’ve actually increased the number of tables and customers we do take in the restaurant. With that being said we have to get a lot more servers, a lot more cooks in to make sure everything goes smoothly,” said Ricketts.

Meanwhile, the visitors bureau also wants to remind people that some restaurants listed on Door Dash may not actually be available on the app. The CVB advises calling restaurants first to verify.