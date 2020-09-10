Virtual ‘Turtle Fest’ happening Saturday

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — This year events along the Gulf Coast look much different thanks to COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean everything is canceled.
Turtle Fest is typically held at the Gulf State Park Pier, but this year it will be a virtual event and anyone can join. The event will take place this Saturday, September 12th from 10 a.m. until noon.
Each year the event helps raise awareness about sea turtles in our area and educates people on proper ways to navigate the beaches during nesting season.
Every 15 minutes (from 10 a.m. until 11:30 p.m.) there will be a short video posted and follow up questions and answers with experts.
There will also be virtual scavenger hunts, quizzes, coloring book pages and crossword puzzles posted throughout the day.
For more information click here.
