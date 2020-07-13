Virtual School; a back to school option in Baldwin County

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Virtual school is much more than a laptop, a little math and science in the comfort of your own home.

“You definitely need to be self-disciplined and know when you have time to go hang out with your friends or stay home and do school work.” Amelia Eskew started 8th grade in Virtual School. “I thought it was going to be like you just did it whenever,” she says. “I thought it was going to be easy.”

By the end of the first semester, she was re-thinking her decision. “I like being with other people and having a teacher face-to-face and I’m more of a hands on learner.”

The threat of Covid-19 has more students and parents considering Baldwin County’s Virtual School. Amelia’s mom Lindie Hunter is a former teacher and says virtual school isn’t for everyone. “She worked for her grades. It wasn’t something you could go into a skim by. It was something you really had to focus on.”

Work has to be completed on schedule, appointments made for testing and getting to those appointments are the student and parents responsibility. Hunter’s advice for parents, “Make sure you know what you are getting into. There is a lot of self-motivation with virtual school. What the students did, the distance learning in the spring time, is very different from virtual.”

This Fall, Amelia will begin her freshman year at the new Orange Beach High School. Turns out virtual learning wasn’t for her. “I think it was a good experience because now I know what I like and why I like real school.”

