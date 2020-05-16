Virtual Hiring Fair this week for several gulf coast businesses

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Students graduating from high school and college in the coming weeks are going to be looking for work. With the pandemic, the traditional job fair is out the window. Happening this coming Monday and Tuesday, Alabama Works is hosting a virtual hiring fair.

Monday at 1 pm they will focus on hospitality and retail businesses. Tuesday starting at 1 pm is a virtual hiring fair for restaurants. Most of the businesses looking to hire are in the hospitality and tourism industry in south Baldwin County. They’re asking interested applicants to register in advance. You can find a link to registration here.