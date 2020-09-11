‘Virtual’ Boston Marathon gives local runners a chance to participate

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Running the Boston Marathon has been a dream for Katie Dolan growing up on the Gulf Coast.

“It does kind of sting not being able to go to Boston to run this,” she said.

This year COVID-19 had other plans for the Boston Marathon, which meant she wouldn’t be able to travel north after months of training.

“I was so incredibly thankful to hear they were offering a virtual marathon,” Dolan added.

Even though she won’t be there in person this year, the Boston Marathon is allowing runners to compete virtually.

“Now here I am, tomorrow I’m going to be running that marathon and I’m just really excited,” she said.

Katie will be competing in the marathon, but her course will be along the Eastern Shore of Mobile Bay. She’ll leave Fairhope Saturday morning at 6 a.m., travel south to Mullet Point and then work her way towards Magnolia Springs.

“And my plan is to get to our river house and keep on going until I jump off the pier,” she said as she laughed.

Even though she had her eyes set on Boston, she’s making the most of this virtual marathon and is hoping to have the opportunity to run in Boston next year.

“It’s tradition, you know. It’s a course that everyone dreams of running. Everyone who’s run a marathon, they dream of running that course. But, I will still get the medal when I complete it,” she said.

