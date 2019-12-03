Vigil planned for Fairhope man killed in Alaska plane crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friends are planning a vigil for a Fairhope man killed when the plane he was riding in crashed. Maddox Burts was a passenger on a plane when it crashed in Alaska Friday night.

Burts is from Fairhope, but was working for Medevac Alaska. Burts was one of three people killed in the crash. Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what caused the plane to go down.

Friends of Burts say they will hold a prayer vigil at 5:30 on Saturday evening in Bienville Square in downtown Mobile.