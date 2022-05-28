ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – A vigil was held in Orange Beach on Saturday for the Baton Rouge teenager who went missing while swimming last weekend and is feared drowned.

Around 60 people gathered on the beach to remember the life of 14-year-old Tyreke Walker.

They joined together in singing hymns and praying for his family.



After extensive search and recovery efforts, his parents tell WKRG News 5 they are still waiting for their son to be found.

“We believe in prayers and everybody has been sending their prayers so this is just basically a chance to just pray and call him home soon. We’re just waiting any news at all for him to come home,” said Tammy Nguyen, Tyreke’s mother.

Walker has not been seen since he got caught in rough surf last Saturday after he slipped from the grip of his father, who was trying to rescue him.