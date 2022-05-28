DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — People in Baldwin County are paying their respects to the students and teachers who were killed in Uvalde Texas this week. On Saturday, a small vigil was organized to pay tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in this senseless tragedy. Pictures, balloons, and ribbons were on display to honor those who were killed by a lone gunman who made his way into an elementary school this week.

Summer Jordan, organizer: “Let people know, other people, care, and I think more love needs to be shared, people need to start fellowshipping I want to bring that back,” said organizer Summer Jordan. It was a quiet hour held for the community. The display was set up at the Daphne Civic Center outside the library in the courtyard late Saturday afternoon.