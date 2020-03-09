Viewers say Sam’s Club in Daphne limits bottled water, clorox wipes, and more to 2 per household

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Viewers alerted News 5 that the Sam’s Club in Daphne has limited bottled water, toilet paper, and Clorox wipes to 2 per household.

After News 5 spoke to a Sam’s Club representative, this was confirmed.

Sam’s Club wants to ensure there are enough items for all customers, as due to the recent uprise of coronavirus cases many have come into the location to stack up on certain supplies.

However, this is causing Sam’s Club to consistently be out of stock for those items. Therefore, those items must be limited so it can be available to everyone.

This does not apply to all Sam’s Club locations.

Additionally, if items are out of stock Sam’s Club urges customers to visit its website to order online instead.

