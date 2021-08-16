Viewer shares photo of alligator spotted at Daphne park

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – An unwelcome visitor is in Daphne this week. An alligator was spotted at the Daphne Sports Complex on Park Drive over the weekend.

Michelle Cole shared the photo with WKRG News 5 on Monday. She says she first spotted the alligator on Saturday. Cole says she contact Daphne Police but is warning those who frequent the area to pay attention when walking.

Cole tells WKRG News 5 she has frequented the area for more than 3 1/2 years and this is the first time she’s seen an alligator in the park’s retention pond.